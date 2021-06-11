BFP Retro Ford F-150 looks like the 80s

It was extremely common for the ever-popular Ford F-150 pickup to come with interesting two-tone paint schemes in decades past. While one of the most popular was undoubtedly red with white, there were some strange color schemes, including red with maroon, among others. Modern trucks, by comparison, are almost always one color.

A dealership from Cincinnati called Beachmont Ford has created a pickup that it calls the BFP Retro F-150. Like all F-150 trucks for the 2021 model year, it starts off in a monotone paint job. The version seen in the image here was red, but Beechmont used a pearl white wrap through the center of the truck sides to make it into a retro two-tone color scheme that would’ve looked at home in the 80s.

The dealership will build the truck on a 2021 or 2022 F-150 with any trim level. However, it does recommend the XLT or Lariat with the Chrome package to complete the retro looks. For those who don’t want a vinyl wrap, the dealership will paint the vehicle. Other touches including a chrome bed rack complete with Smiley-face lights and 17-inch chrome wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires. The package also features a 3.5-inch suspension lift.

