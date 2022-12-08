Transfer WhatsApp to New Phone? Best 3 Ways to Help You Out

When it comes to sending messages, pictures, and videos, WhatsApp is a perfect choice. This application is used by millions of users worldwide. But the main question is how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone? If you are planning to switch WhatsApp to a new phone, then this guide is for you. In this article, we will tell you the 3 best ways to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone. Without wasting any time, let’s discuss these ways.

Part 1. Changing WhatsApp to New Phone? What Should I Know

Before changing your WhatsApp to a new phone, there are some things that you should keep in mind. Below we have mentioned 4 tips for beginners so they can easily transfer WhatsApp to a new phone.

Tip 1. Will I lose my WhatsApp messages if changing phones?

No, you won’t lose your WhatsApp messages if you change your phone with backups. In fact, when you transfer WhatsApp to a new device, especially from Android to iPhone, or iPhone to iPhone, you will see the restore from backup option on the screen. By clicking that option, you can easily restore your data.

What if I upgrade to a new iPhone 14 from a Android phone or a new Android from an old iPhone 6s? It’s highly possible to lose WhatsApp conversation without using Move to iOS, Samsung Smart Switch, or other tools such as iToolab WatsGo – All-in-one WhatsApp Transfer, Backup & Restore.

Tip 2. Can I change WhatsApp to another phone without a SIM card?

Yes, you can change WhatsApp to another phone without worrying about the SIM card. But remember that WhatsApp asks for the OTP code, so add the right number while changing your WhatsApp number.

Tip 3. Does Move to iOS WhatsApp transfer Really Work?

Move to iOS is a good app for transferring WhatsApp data to a new device, but it has some drawbacks. Some users complained that they easily get stuck during the transfer process, just one of our readers run into here:

“”Move to iOS” app stuck eternally on “preparing” on the Android phone. I’ve googled extensively to try to find a fix for this and I can’t get past it.”

From Reddit.

WhatsApp not showing on the Move to iOS app

Move to iOS taking too long while transferring the data

Move to iOS stuck on time remaining 10 minutes

….

Tip 4. Can I use the same WhatsApp account on a new phone?

Yes, you can use the same WhatsApp account on your new phone. WhatsApp allows users to use the same account on two different phones. Besides, you can use WhatsApp on 5 different devices at the same time.

Part 2. Best Ways to Transfer WhatsApp to New Phone without Losing Data

Are you planning to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone without losing data? We got you covered. In this section, we have mentioned the three easiest ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone without worrying about data loss. Let’s discuss these ways.

Way 1. Most-effective Way to Move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

iToolab WatsGo – WhatsApp Transfer, Backup& Restore is one of the best apps for moving WhatsApp to a new phone. With the help of this app, you can move WhatsApp from Android to iOS. What’s more, it is an easy-to-use software and has an intuitive interface. Want to know more about this app? Check out the features below.

1. You don’t need to factory reset your iPhone.

2. You can effortlessly transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, iPhone to Android, Android to Android, and iPhone to iPhone.

3. The transfer rate is up to 10240kb/s, without long waits.

4. You can transfer the data according to your preference.

5. Using this app, you can transfer large amounts of data and no worries about deleting data before transferring.

Below are the simple steps which you can follow to transfer WhatsApp to your new phone.

Video Guide:

Download and launch the iToolab WatsGo application and click the “WhatsApp Transfer ” option from the dashboard.

Next, connect both your devices to the PC. You can use the flip option to choose the source and target device.

The app will send you a message saying that your data will be overwritten. So, remember to create the backup before clicking the “Continue” option.

Now, choose the content that you want to transfer to your iPhone. Once done, click the “Continue” option.

Before transferring the data, enable end-to-end encrypted backup and verify it using the password. Once you are done, the app will start generating the WhatsApp backup that can be restored to iPhone.

Soon you will see the “WhatsApp Transferred Successfully” message on the screen.

Way 2. Sync WhatsApp to New Phone using Google Drive Backup

If you want to transfer WhatsApp messages to a new Android phone, then you can sync WhatsApp to the new phone via Google Drive Backup. Here is how it works.

Open WhatsApp on your new device, hit Settings, and click the “Chats” option. Now, click Chat Backup > Backup option.

Open your new phone and log into Google Drive using the same Google account.

Next, install WhatsApp on the new device and complete your installation process.

WhatsApp will send a message about whether you want to restore backup or not. So, click “Restore” and wait until the process is done.

After that, your WhatsApp messages will appear on your new phone.

Way 3. Move WhatsApp to New Phone using iCloud Backup

If you want to transfer WhatsApp to your new iPhone, then you can use iCloud backup.

On your old iPhone, visit “Settings” > [your name] > “iCloud.”

Scroll down a bit and look for the “iCloud Backup” option and click on “iCloud Backup.”

Hit “Back Up Now” to make a backup of your iPhone content and wait until the process is done.

Next, set up your new iPhone and hit “Restore from iCloud Backup” in the Apps & Data section. This will restore WhatsApp from iCloud to your new iPhone.

You have to enter your old Apple ID account details to create the backup you made on the old device.

Wait until the process is done. Once it is finished, you can set your iPhone.

Wrap Up

Transferring WhatsApp from one device to another can be a daunting task. But if you know the right techniques, you can quickly transfer WhatsApp. Above, we have mentioned different ways that you can use to move WhatsApp to a new device without losing data. Also, you can use iToolab WatsGo to move data from Android to iPhone and vice versa.





