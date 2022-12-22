Bertone GB110 hypercar unveiled

Bertone has unveiled a new hypercar, the Bertone GB110 and the car comes with 1100 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.

The car will come with a top speed of 236 miles per hour and it will feature a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.79 seconds.

In keeping with Bertone’s rich automotive legacy, the Bertone GB110 continues to pave the way for world-class standards. Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci have harnessed 38 years of combined experience in engineering and automotive (working with over 22,000 engineers) to merge Bertone’s invaluable design heritage with high-performance automotive engineering.

The Bertone GB110 is the world’s first hypercar that will be able to use fuel made out of plastic waste. To achieve this, Bertone is partnering with Select Fuel, a company that has developed a patented technology to convert polycarbonate materials into renewable fuel.

The Bertone GB110 exudes the quintessence of Italian class and style, from its remarkable body through to its comfortable, refined interior. Igniting the passion of sports car enthusiasts all the world over, its immense power is passionately cloaked in the beauty and elegance of fluid lines and prominent muscles, distributed in an elegant and refined manner.

You can find out more details about the new Bertone GB110 hypercar over at Bertone at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Bertone, Autocar





