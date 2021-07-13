Bentley Mulliner 1000th bespoke project is a unique Bentayga

Bentley Mulliner has revealed that they have now produced 1,000 bespoke cars and their 1,000th model is a one off Bentayga SUV.

The car is pictured above and as well as the unique paint job the car also comes with a custom interior with olive ash veneer and more.

The 1000th bespoke project is for a European customer who wanted two specific interior features to extend the personalisation of their Bentley. The first request was the application of Olive Ash – a veneer associated with the heritage of Mulsanne – to the interior of a Bentayga. The second was to introduce a contrast twin stitch to the upper areas of the seats and door trims adding further contrast to the interior.

Seven years earlier, the first project was a small limited edition of 15 vehicles which focused on increased levels of passenger comfort – the Flying Spur Serenity. The seats and headrests were re-engineered and as part of the broader redesign a new and unique diamond quilting throughout the cabin was introduced to create a truly bespoke feel. This unique textured leather formed the inspiration of the diamond design that can be seen in the current Continental GT Mulliner today.

