Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner Unveiled

The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned Mulliner division, stands as a remarkable testament to the perfect fusion of luxury and performance. This exclusive series, limited to a mere 20 units worldwide, showcases an array of high-performance features and bespoke design elements that elevate it above the already impressive standard Bentayga S model. The Apex Edition boasts enhancements such as 22″ Mulliner carbon wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes, promising and delivering an unparalleled driving experience that sets it apart from its peers in the luxury SUV segment.

The Bentayga Apex Edition is not merely a vehicle; it is a statement of refinement, power, and exclusivity. It represents the pinnacle of Bentley’s craftsmanship and engineering prowess, catering to the discerning tastes of the world’s most sophisticated automotive enthusiasts. The limited production run of just 20 units globally ensures that owning an Apex Edition is a privilege reserved for a select few, making it a true collector’s item.

A Powerhouse of Performance

At the heart of the Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition lies a formidable 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 engine, capable of delivering an impressive 542 bhp and 568 lb.ft. of torque. This powerful engine propels the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 180 mph, placing it among the fastest and most capable luxury SUVs on the market today.

The Apex Edition’s performance is further enhanced by the inclusion of advanced technologies such as Bentley Dynamic Ride and rear-wheel steering. These systems work in harmony to refine the vehicle’s agility and handling, making it the most dynamic Bentayga model to date. The lightweight carbon wheels and carbon ceramic brakes play a crucial role in reducing unsprung mass by 44 kg, significantly improving steering responsiveness and overall performance.

Bespoke Design and Customization

While the Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition is undeniably a performance powerhouse, it also excels in its striking aesthetic appeal. Customers have the opportunity to choose from six unique Mulliner-curated themes, each offering a distinct combination of exterior colors, livery designs, and luxurious interior materials. These themes have been meticulously crafted to showcase the Apex Edition’s unique character and style, ensuring that each vehicle is as individual as its owner.

For those seeking the ultimate level of personalization, the Apex Edition can be completely customized to match the owner’s specific preferences. This bespoke option allows customers to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that perfectly reflects their taste and personality. The Mulliner division’s expertise in crafting bespoke vehicles ensures that every detail, from the stitching on the leather seats to the color of the brake calipers, is tailored to the customer’s desires.

An Exclusive Opportunity

With only 20 units available worldwide, the Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition presents a rare and exclusive opportunity for discerning buyers to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering and design. The pricing of this exceptional vehicle is bespoke, reflecting the extensive customization options and the unparalleled level of craftsmanship that goes into each unit.

