Bentley Batur finishes development program

Bentley has announced that their new Bentley Batur has completed its development program and Bentley is now ready to start building the car for its customers the last one should be completed by the end of 2024.

The Batur comes with a W12 engine that produces 750 PS and it will have a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, Bentley has not revealed the exact performance figures of the car as yet.

Bentley’s ultimate grand tourer, the coachbuilt Batur by Mulliner, has completed its whole vehicle development programme, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of performance and durability. Work now commences on the build of customer cars, each of which will feature an exceptional level of bespoke craftsmanship and take around four months to handcraft – with the last one to be completed at the end of 2024.

Following on from the creation of two development vehicles (known as Car Zero and Car Zero-Zero), just 18 Batur customer cars will be produced by hand in the Mulliner workshops. However, no concession has been made in Bentley’s rigorous testing regime, which includes durability tests on handling tracks, real-world road conditions, high speed testing beyond 200 mph, and rough surfaces. Other tests included 600 hours of solar loading, equivalent to five years in an Arizona desert, to ensure that the sustainable materials used in the Batur’s construction will be robust enough to endure a lifetime’s use.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Batur over at the Bentley website at the link below, the car looks impressive from the photos of it we have seen so far.

Source Bentley



