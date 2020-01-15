Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition announced

Bentley is ending production of their Benltey Mulsanne and they are launching a final version of the car, a special edition called the Benltey Mulsanne 6.75 Edition.

The Benltey Mulsanne 6.75 Edition will be limited to just 30 cars and production will end this Spring.

“The Mulsanne has played a pivotal role in maintaining Bentley’s position as global leader of the luxury limousine segment. The flagship of our model range, its longevity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hand-building the finest motor cars in the world. The new Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is the culmination of that achievement.

While production of the Mulsanne will end in Spring 2020, this decision has been taken at a time when we are experiencing significant customer demand across our other existing model lines. As such, we will be redeploying all of our manufacturing colleagues who currently work on the Mulsanne to other areas of the business.”

