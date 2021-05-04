UL Benchmarks 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Cross-platform benchmarking tool unveiled

This week UL Benchmarks has released a new benchmarking tool in the form of the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme, following on from the launch of 3DMark Wild Life, a cross-platform benchmark for Android, iOS and Windows, released last year. The new 3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmark has been created to provide users with a more demanding cross-platform benchmark. For comparing the graphics performance of mobile computing devices such as Windows notebooks, Always Connected PCs powered by Windows 10 on Arm, Apple Mac computers powered by the M1 chip, and the next generation of smartphones and tablets.

“3DMark Wild Life Extreme is a new cross-platform benchmark for Apple, Android and Windows devices. Run Wild Life Extreme to test and compare the graphics performance of the latest Windows notebooks, Always Connected PCs powered by Windows 10 on Arm, Apple Mac computers powered by the M1 chip, and the next generation of smartphones and tablets.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“3DMark Wild Life Extreme includes new effects, enhanced geometry and more particles, making it over three times more demanding than the Wild Life benchmark. The test uses a 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) rendering resolution before scaling the content to the display. Wild Life Extreme uses the Vulkan API on Android and Windows. On iOS and Mac, it uses Metal. On Windows 10 on Arm, it uses DirectX 12. You can compare scores across platforms and across APIs.”

“Run 3DMark Wild Life Extreme to test and compare the GPU performance of the latest Windows notebooks, Always Connected PCs powered by Windows 10 on Arm, and Apple Mac computers powered by the M1 chip. The faster the benchmark runs, the higher the score and the better the performance.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals