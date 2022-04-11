Bell & Ross BR 03-94 Multimeter watch (Limited Edition 500 units)

If you are in the market for a new wristwatch you might be interested in the latest limited edition Bell & Ross BR 03-94 Multimeter watch which is now available to preorder priced at £4,900. Only 500 units will be manufactured in the watch features a calibre BR-CAL.301 auto mechanical movement enclosed in a case measuring 42 mm in width and 12.80 mm thick finished with in a matt black ceramic.

Shipping is expected to take place during June 2022 and the Bell & Ross BR 03-94 Multimeter watchis now available to preorder.

BR 03-94 Multimeter watch

– Functions: hours, minutes, small seconds at 3 o’clock and date. Chronograph: 30-minute counter at 9 o’clock, central chronograph seconds. Tachymeter, pulsometer and asthmometer.

– Dial: black. Indicators for 3 tachymeter zones, 1 pulsometer zone and 1 asthmometer zone. Minute track painted white on the flange. Super-LumiNova®-painted hour and minute hands.

– Crystal: sapphire with anti-reflective coating.

– Water-resistance: 100 metres.

– Straps: perforated black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric.

– Buckle: pin. Steel with black PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish.

“Many analogies exist between sport and watchmaking. Both are based on rigour, performance and determination. The BR 03-94 Multimeter was designed and developed primarily for the athlete. It is a formidable instrument for measuring the exploits of the jogger, cyclist or car driver. However, this chronograph is also able to seduce the active modern man. This sporty, contemporary and unique watch evokes an intense and fascinating universe.

The new BR 03-94 Multimeter takes up the iconic “circle within a square” shape of the emblematic cockpit clock. This watch features a very graphic case, which has become a reference in terms of design. The 42 mm diameter of the BR 03-94 Multimeter makes it perfectly suitable for everyday use. The multicoloured dial of this sophisticated chronograph captivates the eye.”

Source : Bell & Ross

