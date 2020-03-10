Behringer free digital audio workstation (DAW) under development

Behringer the audio equipment company founded by the Swiss engineer Uli Behringer in 1989 has this week announced via Facebook that it is currently working on a free digital audio workstation (DAW) that will be made available in the near future. Development is expected to take at least 18 months but once it is finished it will be released for free providing an alternative to other affordable or free audio editing and mixing suites.

Features of the Behringer’s Music Tribe DAW will include Multiple user interfaces for both recording and DJ, Samples and VST (virtual studio plugins) and support for third-party VSTs. Behringer explains more via its Facebook page :

“This is a massive undertaking, which will take at least 18 months and for that purpose we have now assembled a large development team. Our Music Tribe DAW will also include samples and VSTs plus connections to third-party VSTs. Our goal is to include the very best features available, including multiple user interfaces for both recording and DJ.

We would love to develop this together with you and hence encourage you to share your preferred platforms and features so we can consider your input. Our opportunity is that we have no legacy platform to maintain, which will allow us to think “blue sky” and combine the “best of all worlds. Best of all, the DAW will be FREE of charge! Our goal is to empower all musicians to record, mix, edit and publish their music.”

Source : Liliputing : Engadget :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals