Beeple’s Everydays NFT digital art just sold for $69 million

Mike Winkelmann or Beeple just scored a record for the highest price paid for digital art, his collage called Everydays: The First 5000 days sold for a massive $69 million at Christies.

Not only is this a new record for digital art, it also makes Mike Winkelmann one of the top three living artists in the world.

Back in October of last year the most he had sold a piece of art for was $100, he also sold a range of different artworks for a total of n$3.5 million back in December, The highest price from that collection was $66,666.66.

Christie’s is proud to offer “Everydays – The First 5000 Days” by @beeple as the first purely digital work of art ever offered by a major auction house. Bidding will be open from Feb 25-Mar 11. Learn more here https://t.co/srx95HCE0o | NFT issued in partnership w/ @makersplaceco pic.twitter.com/zymq2DSjy7 — Christie’s (@ChristiesInc) February 16, 2021

This new record was was an NFT or non fungible token of his latest artwork, this is a unique file on a blockchain that makes this new digital artwork a one off. Elon Musk’s partner Grimes sold over $6 million of NFT artwork recently.

It will be interesting to see if this price of $69 million can be topped for a digital artwork in the future.

Source Beeple, The Verge

