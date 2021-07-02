Glytch Battle Station desk concept unveiled

Gamers may be interested in a new Glytch Battle Station desk concept which has been created thanks to a joint-venture between Glytch, Inc. and SXS Investments, LLC, the owners of Cornerstone. A crowdfunding campaign is now running allowing you to own shares in this new venture with a minimum investment of $1000 required and shares in the project costing $1.75. Offering a slightly different crowdfunding route in the traditional ones found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

Check out the video below to learn more about the unique Battle Station desk which is powered by Alienware hardware and has been designed to provide a portable gaming desk complete with integrated screen, motherboard, graphics card, cable management and more.

“By investing in Glytch Gear, you will receive Preferred Series A Shares and become a part owner of the company. Depending on how much you invest, you will also receive your choice of the following prizes. Shipping is free within the United States.”

“Glytch Gear, Inc. is a joint venture between Glytch, Inc. and SXS Investments, LLC, the owners of Cornerstone. Glytch Gear will manufacture and distribute Glytch-branded hardware and merchandise designed to optimize large-scale esports tournaments. Its initial product, the Glytch Battle Station, patent pending, is the first fully portable, all-in-one gaming desk with built-in motherboard powered by Alienware, high-end graphics card powered by NVIDIA, cable management and connectivity. “

Source : OGBSD

