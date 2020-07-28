Clutch V2 super thin battery pack charger



Clutch V2 is marketed as the world’s thinnest battery pack charger and is now available to back on Kickstarter with early bird pledges offering a 40% saving and starting from just $29 or £23. If the campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.



“At Clutch, we prefer to make sure every detail is perfect before we ship anything to you. Keep in mind that this product is much more complex than others on Kickstarter – there have been few thin powerbanks before ours, and none as small as Clutch. Thus, we had many firsts to accomplish.”

“As we transition to full scale production, if order quantities are very large, we will produce in smaller phases, so as to never overproduce an underperforming product. We have several quality control steps with each Clutch we produce, and we tolerate zero flaws. COVID-19 delivery delays are also a challenge we are working on overcoming with proper planning and premium logistical partnerships.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals