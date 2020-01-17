Powerful Juicebox Pro weather resistant 12.5 Ah battery pack

The Juicebox Pro is a 12 Walt weather resistant lithium-ion battery pack design for the outdoors and specifically kayak anglers and outdoor adventurers. Providing 12 volts, 12.5 Amp Hours or 160 Watt Hours the powerful battery pack will retain up to 80% capacity after 3000 cycles and comes with a two-year warranty and is fully weather resistant. Measuring just 6.25 x 3.5 x 4.35” and weighing 3.65lb battery pack is easily transported.

Early bird pledges are available from $139 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020. For full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign by following the link below.

“The Juicebox Pro 12.5 is a battery pack designed with the serious kayak angler in mind and is assembled right here in the USA. The Juicebox Pro 12.5 is lightweight, compact, weather-resistant and capable of delivering incredible battery life, all while providing the features that kayak anglers are looking for.

The 12 volt SAE Quick Disconnect port is perfect for powering all of the most popular marine electronics, such as fishfinders, power poles, and LED lights. The two USB Quick Charge 3.0 ports ensure that you can charge USB devices, such as cell phones and Go Pro cameras, with incredible speed. A 12 volt auxiliary port allows for nearly unlimited expandability via accessories and adapters. Want to know how much charge is left in your Juicebox? No problem. The digital voltmeter allows you to know how much juice you have left.”

“Every backer who receives a Juicebox Pro 12.5 will also receive a free carrying case (a $12.99 value). This premium neoprene case features a non-slip bottom and an adjustable nylon strap. The case also features two D-rings that can be used to secure the Juicebox to your kayak.Due to restrictions on shipping lithium-ion batteries, we can only ship to addresses in the 48 states of the contiguous United States.”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals