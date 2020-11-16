Battery Life Test: iPhone 12 vs. Google Pixel 5 (Video)

Apple recently launched their iPhone 12 and now we get to see how the battery life compared in a battery life test with the iPhone 12 vs. Google Pixel 5.

The video below from PhoneBuff puts the two handsets through a range of battery life tests, lets find out which one lasts the longest.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the iPhone 12 comes with a smaller 2815 mAh battery when compared to the 4080 mAh battery on the Google Pixel 5.

The iPhone 12 was the first handset to turn off with the Pixel 5 still having 7 percent left. The iPhone 12 lasted 9 hours and 1 minute and the Pixel 5 lasted 9 hours and 26 minutes, the iPhone did pretty well considering it had a smaller battery than the Pixel 5.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals