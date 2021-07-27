Gigabyte BRIX GB-BMCE-4500C barebone mini PC kit now available

The Gigabyte BRIX GB-BMCE-4500C barebone mini PC kit is now available from the CCL Online store offering an Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz Dual Core processor supported by up to 16 GB of memory thanks to the inclusion of a single DDR4 SO-DIMM Slot. Other features include a single M.2-2280 Slot supporting PCIe x2 or SATA storage together with a 2.5″ SATA III Bay as well as Bluetooth 4.2 and wireless connectivity.

The Gigabyte BRIX GB-BMCE-4500C provides a 128-bit memory controller that supports DDR4 at up to 2933MHz making the barebone mini PC kit require lower voltage requirements yet still providing higher data rate transfer speeds. Bundled with a VESA bracket, the Gigabyte BRIX barebone PC kit can easily be mounted behind a monitor or HDTV, offering a simple and effective way to turn any VESA-compliant display or TV into a full-featured PC or digital signage unit.

“BRIX use the newest Intel® Pentium Silver and Celeron processors offer amazing video conferencing abilities, faster wireless connectivity, improved overall application and graphics performance, and long battery life. BRIX with Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processor family delivers unmatched balance of performance, experience and value for education and entry level computing. The platform includes ultra-fast Wi-Fi , 4K media support, next-gen Intel UHD Graphics and improvements in security in your choice of platform and OS at a price point for users who want rich experiences at a great value.”

“Intel new generation of small processor is much more powerful than before. Thanks new 10nm manufacturing processing and new core/GPU architectures, user can benefit not only performance boost, but also enjoy high-detail of UHD contents never before. Overall system benchmark can be easily over 40% and UP.”

