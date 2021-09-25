Barbechef lets you grill indoors without the smoke

Everyday is a barbecue day with the Barbechef a unique smokeless indoor grill that allows you to cook your favorite meals inside any time of the day. The infrared smokeless technology can grill, rotisserie and skewer cook your BBQ dishes and provides enough space to grill food for the entire family. Using precision temperature controls and smart cooking features the indoor grill can be easily cleaned is safe to use and is constructed from premium components.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Grill indoors without the smoke

“Waiting for good grilling weather is a thing of the past. Thanks to Barbechef, you can enjoy perfectly grilled food year-round without worrying about the weather outside. Get the same BBQ taste, char-grilled flavor, and gorgeous grill marks on chicken, steaks, ribs, veggies and more, right on your counter-top with our compact, easy-to-use, infrared indoor grill.”

If the Barbechef campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Barbechef smokeless indoor grill project review the promotional video below.

“With the unique infrared heating technology, heat is evenly spread on the grill top. Food is guaranteed to cook evenly, no cold spots or flare ups and also much more efficient. The advanced infrared heat technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid giving you delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.”

Barbechef indoor grill features

“You don’t have to go to a restaurant to get the perfect steak. Our infrared rotisserie burner slowly raises the internal temperature of the meat. And that means your food will retain up to 35% of its moisture. It will be crusty on the outside and juicy inside, just like you get at 5-star restaurants.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the smokeless indoor grill, jump over to the official Barbechef crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

