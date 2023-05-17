Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn unveiled

Bang & Olufsen is launching a new limited edition music system, the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn and the device will be limited to just 100 units and each one will have a unique identification number.

Bang & Olufsen is pleased to announce the release of the limited-edition Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn – a time transcending music system that connects the years 1972 and 2023 by merging immersive music experiences from both vinyl and digital streaming. The limited-edition consists of only 100 units, each engraved with a unique identification number.

“The Beosystem 72-23 is a testament to Bang & Olufsen’s dedication to extending the longevity of products in the consumer electronics industry”, says Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Head of Product Circularity at Bang & Olufsen. “As part of the Recreated Classics Initiative, the Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn Limited Edition symbolises a new beginning for a future where audio products are designed to last, where luxury is expert craftsmanship that expands beyond the first lifecycle, and where connectivity can be timeless”.

Inspired by the light of a Scandinavian sunrise, the warm Honey, Ginger, and Amber Tone aluminium finishes come together with a perfectly crafted Birch Wood panel to shape the heart of the system – the iconic Beogram 4000c turntable. The Beogram 4000c has been recreated by hand and customised for the first time in the Nordic Dawn colourway to create an aesthetic that is reminiscent of soft mornings in the Scandinavian meadows.

You can find out more details about the new Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn over at Bang & Olufsen at the link below, the device will cpost £55,000 in the UK, €60,000 in Europe and $65,000 in the USA.

Source B&O



