Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth speaker unveiled

Bang & Olufsen has announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth speaker, the Beolit 20, this new model comes with an improved battery life over the previous model.

Other new feature include the integration of Qi wireless charging and the device also features an updated design over the previous model.

“As the product is used by our customers throughout the day, all around the home and outside, we focused on significantly improving the battery life which is now 30% longer at typical listening volumes. This has enabled us to add wireless Qi charging on the top of the product, so you can charge compatible devices like your mobile phone if you are short of battery at a party or the park”, says Bang & Olufsen VP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen. Beolit 20 retains the iconic silhouette of the Beolit series, which was designed in collaboration with Cecilie Manz (2012), whilst introducing a number of design updates to make day to day usage of the speaker even more pleasurable. The original hole pattern has been reimagined with a modern design. Repeated angled lines and spiraling corners give a distinct and dynamic look whilst optimizing acoustic performance with 45% air transparency for clear, refined sound. The height and curvature of the top shelf has been revised to give multiple placement options when charging smartphones, the buttons made more durable and a vegetable tanned leather strap adds the perfect finishing touch.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 over at Bang & Olufsen at the link below. The device will retail for £450 in the UK, €500 in Europe and $500 in the USA.

Source Bang & Olufsen

