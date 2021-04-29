Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 advanced stereo speaker announced

Bang & Olufsen has announced its latest stereo speaker, the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28, the speaker is an adaptive wireless speaker and it comes with a slim design and studio grade audio.

The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 is available from today and prices for this high end speaker start at £9,750.

Bang & Olufsen today introduces Beolab 28, an adaptive, wireless speaker that combines advanced acoustical innovations with convenient smart speaker features to create an exceptional experience right out of the box. Beolab 28 can be positioned anywhere in the home thanks to its slim design, stream anything instantly and provides immersive, powerful studio-grade sound that automatically adapts to its space, designed for longevity.

“Beolab 28 is our most advanced connected speaker to date, providing powerful sound and flexible placement options due to its slim shape and small footprint. Beolab 28 includes cutting-edge, wireless connectivity and streaming features that allow you to enjoy your music exactly the way you want”, says Christoffer Poulsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen.

