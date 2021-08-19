Banana Pi BMP-M2S mini PC now sampling

Banana Pi has introduced a new mini PC which it is now beginning to sample in the form of the BMP-M2S featuring a six core Amlogic A311D processor supported by ARM Mali-G52 MP4 (6EE) graphics. Other features of the mini PC include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI port, USB-C and USB 2.0 ports.

The small Banana Pi BPI-M2S mini PC measures just 2.6 x 2.6 inches in size and features 4 x ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores and 2 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores together with a Neural Processing Unit offering up to 5.0 TOPs performance. Unfortunately, at the current time no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet by Banana Pi , but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The latest any PC builds on the previous Banana Pi BPI-M2+ and Banana Pi BPI-M2 Pro.

Features of the Banana Pi BMP-M2S mini PC :

Amlogic A311D Quad core ARM Cortex-A73 and dual core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU ,ARM G52 MP4(6EE) GPU

NPU for AI :Next generation, deep-neural-network applications, at 5.0 TOPS

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

16GB eMMC flash (Max 128G)

support MIPI DSI Camera interface

support MIPI CSI Screen interface

2 Gigabit port

HDMI output

40 PIN GPIO

Support Android and Linux system

