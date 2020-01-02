Strobel and Walter Balance Board S hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a fun way to get healthier this year you may be interested in the Strobel & Walter Balance Board S which is now available via Kickstarter and has already raised over $20,000 thanks to over 170 backers with still 21 days remaining on its campaign. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the balance board which is available from €119 with delivery expected to take place during March 2020.

“We´re Strobel & Walter, we´re focused on inspiring and empowering people everywhere to live a healthier, more active life. Therefore we design products to find balance and bring movement into your life. To get a SW Balance Board S for yourself and bring them to life, simply click ‘Back This Project’ in the top right hand corner. Have a scroll down to learn more. The deck is made of Linoleum, which combines a satin mat surface with a warm, fine texture that gives our board a truly distinctive, individual look & feel. Made from all natural ingredients, Linoleum provides a natural tactile look & feel that really is unlike any other surface material available. Production takes place in Germany using an absolutely innovative machine technology. Therefore we can guarantee the durability and quality of our products and satisfy the highest safety requirements.”

Source: Kickstarter

