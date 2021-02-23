Pak-Jak ergonomic lightweight modular backpacker jacket system

Pak-Jak is a light weight, patent pending backpacking jacket system that allows air flow to your back while hiking, allowing you to stay more comfortable on long expeditions. Pak-Jak takes the form of a patent-pending design that covers the removable back and attachment system of any existing backpack, enabling you to use it with your favourite backpack. The main feature of the Pak-Jak is its removable back, which zips completely off in order to provide maximum airflow to your back as you walk.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $179 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pak-Jak campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Pak-Jak backpack jacket project watch the promotional video below.

“Every hiker knows the problem of staying at a comfortable temperature when hiking in cold weather. You start with warm layers on, but after hiking a short time your body heats up and you start sweating, especially in your back. Then you either stay overheated or shed layers and eventually freeze again. You’re stuck in a loop. The Pak-Jak solves this issue with its patent-pending removable back and attachment systems. Cool air can flow to your back and areas needed while your arms and core can stay warm and comfortable. It’s the best of both worlds.”

PrimaLoft Gold Insulation – the highest performing synthetic insulation available. The ultimate in warmth-to-weight available in a synthetic is coupled with incredible packability and softness that mimics goose down, all with excellent water-repellency for wet-weather protection. (Quoted directly from PRIMALOFT website).

“Although our design works and will be used mostly without a back, we are offering a mesh back panel. This panel is completely interchangeable with the puffy back panel and uses the same YKK zippers. This allows you to wear the Pak-Jak as a normal jacket while still getting some additional airflow to your back. Although our design works and will be used mostly without a back, we are offering a mesh back panel. This panel is completely interchangeable with the puffy back panel and uses the same YKK zippers. This allows you to wear the Pak-Jak as a normal jacket while still getting some additional airflow to your back.”

The upper straps hold the Pak-Jak in place. The shoulder straps can be attached to virtually any backpack you own and adjusted before leaving your house. They stay attached to the backpack and connect to the Pak-Jak with a snap. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the backpack jacket, jump over to the official Pak-Jak crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals