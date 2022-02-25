Babylon’s Fall demo available to play today

Gamers wishing to tryout the new upcoming action role-playing hack and slash game Babylon’s Fall. Will be pleased to know that its developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix have released a new Babylon’s Fall demo today. The exclusive RPG will officially launch on the PlayStation platform next month and will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5 from March 3, 2022. Any progress you make will be transferred over to the full game if you decide to purchase.

Babylon’s Fall demo

“As the trailer below shows, weapons are your choice as you can quad wield four weapons in Babylon’s Fall. Each weapon type has distinct skills and abilities, with endless customization for you to find exactly how you like to play. Quad wielding not only allows you to customize your playstyle, it also allows you to react to all of the threats that the Tower of Babel will throw at you. Whether it’s equipping four of the same weapons or mixing it up, the choice is yours with hundreds of builds available.”

“However, you’ll want to consider the different types of enemies when arming yourself for battle, as you will face all manner of foes from flying to shielded to ranged to melee. Each weapon will be adept at handling different situations, such as striking flying enemies with ranged weapons will yield greater success. While attacking shielded enemies with a hammer will break their guard with ease. Babylon’s Fall arrives on March 3. PlayStation owners will have access to a free downloadable demo of Babylon’s Fall beginning February 25th 2022.”

Jump over to the official PlayStation blog where Jade Oakley Online Social and Community Manager at Square Enix reveals more details about the Babylon’s Fall demo and what you can expect from the RPG game.

Source : PS Blog

