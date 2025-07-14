AYANEO Flip 1S DS First Look Review : Powerful Dual Screen Handheld

What if your handheld gaming device could do more than just play games? Imagine managing your in-game inventory on a secondary screen while keeping your primary gameplay uninterrupted, or seamlessly switching between a retro emulator and a live stream without skipping a beat. The AYANEO Flip 1S DS is here to challenge the status quo of handheld gaming with its dual-screen innovation and powerhouse performance. But does this ambitious design deliver on its promise, or does it come with compromises that might make you think twice? In this review, we’ll explore whether this bold step forward truly redefines what a handheld gaming device can be—or if it’s just another flashy gimmick.

From its 7-inch OLED display with vibrant, lifelike visuals to its AMD Ryzen-powered hardware, the AYANEO Flip 1S DS is packed with features that aim to elevate your gaming experience. But it’s not just about raw power—this device introduces a new level of multitasking with its 4.5-inch secondary screen, offering functionality that could appeal to both hardcore gamers and productivity enthusiasts. In this rundown, we’ll unpack its design, performance, and battery life, weighing its strengths against its limitations. Is this the future of handheld gaming, or does its compact form come at too high a cost? ETA Prime take a closer look at what makes the AYANEO Flip 1S DS a device worth talking about in the video below.

AYANEO Flip 1S DS Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AYANEO Flip 1S DS features a unique dual-screen design with a 7-inch OLED primary display and a 4.5-inch IPS secondary screen, allowing multitasking and immersive visuals.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen AI HX 370 processors, Radeon 890M GPU, up to 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD, it delivers high-performance gaming and customization options.

The device supports modern and retro gaming, offering stable frame rates for demanding titles and seamless emulation for classic systems like DS and 3DS.

Its 45Wh battery provides up to 5 hours of low-power gaming but struggles with extended high-performance sessions, lasting only about 1 hour at maximum TDP settings.

Innovative design elements, such as replaceable grips, hall-based triggers, and a flip-top screen, enhance portability and functionality but may compromise ergonomics for some users.

Dual Displays: Enhancing Gaming and Multitasking

The AYANEO Flip 1S DS distinguishes itself with its dual-screen setup, offering a unique blend of functionality and visual appeal. The primary 7-inch OLED display features a 1920×1080 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 800 nits of brightness. With 150% sRGB color accuracy, it delivers vibrant, lifelike visuals that elevate the gaming experience, making it ideal for modern titles with intricate graphics.

The secondary 4.5-inch IPS screen, featuring a 3:2 aspect ratio and 1620×1080 resolution, is designed to enhance multitasking. Both screens are touch-enabled, allowing seamless transitions between gaming and other activities such as app mirroring, inventory management, or streaming. This dual-screen design is particularly beneficial for gamers who want to manage in-game tasks, monitor live streams, or run productivity apps without interrupting their primary gameplay. The result is a device that not only excels in gaming but also adapts to a variety of use cases.

Performance-Driven Hardware: Power and Customization

At the heart of the AYANEO Flip 1S DS lies a choice between two powerful processors: the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or the Ryzen AI HX 370. Both options feature 12 cores and 24 threads, with clock speeds reaching up to 5.1GHz, making sure smooth performance for demanding games. The device is equipped with the Radeon 890M GPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture with 16 compute units, delivering exceptional graphics performance for modern gaming.

The hardware configurations include up to 64GB of high-speed RAM (7500 MT/s) and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, making sure fast load times and efficient multitasking. Thoughtful design elements such as replaceable grips, hall-based linear triggers, and membrane micro-switch buttons enhance the gaming experience by offering customization and comfort. The medium-sized TMR sticks and recessed D-pad are tailored to accommodate the flip-top screen design, while dual USB 4 ports, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack provide ample connectivity options for peripherals and accessories.

AYANEO Flip 1S DS Review

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on dual-screen handheld gaming.

Software and Usability: Versatility at Your Fingertips

The AYANEO Flip 1S DS runs on iSpace software, which provides intuitive system navigation, performance monitoring, and game launching capabilities. The software allows users to customize TDP settings (8W, 15W, and 28W), allowing them to balance performance and battery life based on their specific needs. This flexibility ensures that the device can cater to both casual gamers and those seeking high-performance gaming.

The smart dual-screen management system further enhances usability, allowing users to efficiently run retro gaming emulators, productivity apps, or secondary tasks without disrupting their primary gameplay. Additional features such as a built-in optical mouse, fingerprint sensor, and on-screen keyboard add to the device’s versatility, making it suitable for both gaming and everyday tasks. This combination of hardware and software ensures that the AYANEO Flip 1S DS is not just a gaming device but a multifunctional tool for a variety of applications.

Gaming Performance: A Balance of Modern and Retro Excellence

The AYANEO Flip 1S DS excels in delivering a versatile gaming experience. It handles modern PC titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5 at medium settings with stable frame rates, showcasing its ability to manage graphically intensive games. For retro gaming enthusiasts, the device supports emulation of classic systems, including DS and 3DS games, with ease, providing a nostalgic gaming experience.

Performance scales with the adjustable TDP settings, where higher wattage delivers improved frame rates but reduces battery life. This adaptability makes the device suitable for a wide range of gamers, from those seeking casual gameplay to those demanding high-performance gaming. The AYANEO Flip 1S DS strikes a balance between modern and retro gaming, making sure it appeals to a diverse audience.

Battery Life: A Limiting Factor

The 45Wh battery is one of the few drawbacks of the AYANEO Flip 1S DS. At a low 7W TDP, the device can last up to five hours when running less demanding indie games. However, high-performance gaming at 28W TDP reduces battery life to approximately one hour, which may be insufficient for extended gaming sessions.

To extend battery life, users can disable the secondary screen or lower the refresh rate, but these compromises may detract from the overall experience. The compact form factor, while enhancing portability, limits the battery capacity, necessitating frequent charging for prolonged use. This trade-off highlights the challenges of balancing power and portability in handheld gaming devices.

Design and Ergonomics: Innovation Meets Practicality

The compact and innovative design of the AYANEO Flip 1S DS is both a strength and a limitation. The flip-top screen design is unique and functional, but it requires recessed sticks and a D-pad placement that may not suit all users. While the replaceable grips and ergonomic features enhance customization, the design sacrifices some comfort for portability and dual-screen functionality.

Despite these trade-offs, the device’s thoughtful design elements, such as hall-based triggers and membrane micro-switch buttons, ensure a satisfying gaming experience. The compact size makes it highly portable, but users should consider whether the ergonomic compromises align with their preferences and gaming habits.

A Bold Step Forward in Handheld Gaming

The AYANEO Flip 1S DS represents a significant advancement in handheld gaming, offering a dual-screen experience that enhances multitasking and immersion. Its 7-inch OLED display and 4.5-inch secondary screen provide stunning visuals and versatile functionality, while the AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon GPU deliver strong gaming performance.

However, the device’s 45Wh battery and compact design introduce limitations that may not suit all users. For gamers seeking a portable, powerful, and versatile handheld gaming device, the AYANEO Flip 1S DS is a compelling option. While it comes with trade-offs, its innovative features and robust performance make it a noteworthy addition to the world of handheld gaming.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals