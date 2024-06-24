Awesome iPhone Home Screen Setups

With the release of iOS 18, iPhone users now have access to a wide range of new features that allow for greater personalization of their home screens. Customizing your iPhone home screen not only enhances its visual appeal but also improves its functionality, making it easier to access your favorite apps and features. The video below from iReviews will explore various iPhone Home Screen setups that you can use to make your iPhone home screen look and work better than ever before.

Split View Setup

The Split View Setup is a great way to create a clean and organized look on your iPhone home screen. To achieve this setup, start by moving your icons to one half of the screen, leaving the other half empty. This creates a sense of balance and makes it easier to find the apps you need. To further enhance the visual appeal of this setup, consider using split wallpapers that complement the arrangement of your icons. Additionally, removing icon labels can contribute to a minimalist appearance, making your home screen look sleek and uncluttered.

Move icons to one half of the screen

Use split wallpapers to enhance visual appeal

Remove icon labels for a minimalist look

Black Wallpaper with Widget

If you prefer a more sophisticated look, the Black Wallpaper with Widget setup might be the perfect choice for you. To create this setup, begin by setting an all-black wallpaper as your background. This provides a neutral canvas that makes your icons and widgets stand out. Next, add a widget from the Widget app and place it strategically on your screen. You can choose from a variety of widgets, such as weather, calendar, or news, depending on your preferences. Arrange your most frequently used apps above the widget for easy access. Finally, allowing dark mode will ensure that your icons blend seamlessly with the black wallpaper, creating a cohesive and stylish look.

Set an all-black wallpaper as background

Add a widget from the Widget app

Arrange frequently used apps above the widget

Enable dark mode for a cohesive look

Middle Column Icons

The Middle Column Icons setup is a simple yet effective way to make your iPhone home screen look more balanced and organized. To create this setup, place your icons in the middle columns of the screen, leaving the outer columns empty. This arrangement creates a sense of symmetry and makes it easier to find the apps you need. To maintain a clean and simple appearance, use a black background and remove icon labels. Enabling dark mode will further enhance this setup, making it both functional and visually appealing.

Place icons in the middle columns of the screen

Use a black background for a clean look

Remove icon labels and enable dark mode

Subject-Centric Setup

If you have a favorite image or design element that you want to showcase on your iPhone home screen, the Subject-Centric Setup is the way to go. This setup involves arranging your icons around a central subject in your wallpaper, creating a visually striking and personalized look. To create this setup, choose a wallpaper that features a prominent subject, such as a photo of a loved one or a beautiful landscape. Then, arrange your icons around the subject in a way that complements its shape and colors. Using dark mode and removing icon labels will help keep the focus on the central subject, creating a neat and organized home screen that is uniquely yours.

Choose a wallpaper with a prominent central subject

Arrange icons around the subject in a complementary way

Use dark mode and remove icon labels to keep focus on the subject

Tinted Icons Setup

The Tinted Icons Setup is a new feature in iOS 18 that allows your icons to automatically match the color scheme of your wallpaper. To create this setup, choose a wallpaper with solid and contrasting colors, such as a gradient or a geometric pattern. Then, enable the tinted icons feature in your iPhone settings. This will cause your icons to adopt the colors of your wallpaper, creating a cohesive and visually stunning look. This setup not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home screen but also makes it easier to find the apps you need, as the tinted icons will stand out against the background.

Choose a wallpaper with solid and contrasting colors

Enable the tinted icons feature in iOS 18

Enjoy a cohesive and visually stunning home screen

In conclusion, customizing your iPhone home screen with iOS 18 offers a wide range of possibilities for creating a personalized and functional setup. Whether you prefer a minimalist look, a subject-centric arrangement, or a visually stunning tinted icons setup, these options provide a variety of ways to make your home screen uniquely yours. By using iOS 18’s new customization features, you can enhance both the visual appeal and usability of your iPhone, making it a pleasure to use every day.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



