Awesome iPad Keyboard Shortcuts You Need to Know About

The iPad has become an indispensable tool for both personal and professional use, offering a versatile and portable computing experience. To truly maximize your productivity on this powerful device, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the various keyboard shortcuts available. The awesome video from Proper Honest Tech will walk you through a wide range of shortcuts designed to streamline your iPad workflow, covering everything from navigating the home screen and multitasking to using specific apps like Safari, Mail, Photos, Notes, Calendar, and Reminders.
Effortlessly Navigate Your Home Screen
The iPad’s home screen serves as the central hub for accessing your apps and features. By mastering these keyboard shortcuts, you can navigate your home screen with ease and efficiency:
- Globe + H: Instantly return to your home screen from anywhere
- Command + Space: Quickly access Spotlight Search to find apps, documents, or web results
- Globe + A: Reveal the Dock for easy access to your favorite apps
- Globe + Shift + A: Open the App Library to view all your installed apps categorized by type
- Globe + Q: Swiftly create a new Quick Note for capturing ideas on the fly
- Globe + C: Open the Control Center to adjust settings like brightness, volume, and Wi-Fi
- Globe + N: View your Notifications to stay on top of important updates and messages
- Globe + S: Summon your Voice Assistant for hands-free interaction with your iPad
- Globe + M: Display a handy Keyboard Shortcuts Cheat Sheet for quick reference
Master Multitasking on Your iPad
One of the iPad’s most powerful features is its ability to multitask, allowing you to work with multiple apps simultaneously. These shortcuts will help you navigate and manage your open apps with precision:
- Globe + Arrow Keys: Seamlessly navigate between your open apps
- Globe + Up Arrow: Open the App Switcher to view and switch between running apps
- Globe + Down Arrow: Display multiple windows of the same app for side-by-side comparison
- Command + Tab: Quickly switch between open apps in the order they were last used
- Command + Shift + Tab: Switch between apps in reverse order for added flexibility
- Globe + Control + Arrow Keys: Enter Split Screen Mode to use two apps at once
Enhance Your Web Browsing with Safari Shortcuts
Safari, the iPad’s built-in web browser, offers a range of shortcuts to help you navigate the internet more efficiently:
- Command + T: Open a new tab to start a fresh browsing session
- Command + Shift + N: Open a new private tab for browsing without saving history or cookies
- Command + Option + N: Open a new window to separate your browsing tasks
- Command + Click: Open a link in a new tab while keeping the current page open
- Command + Shift + Click: Open a link in a new tab and immediately switch to it
- Command + I: Quickly email the current webpage to a recipient
- Command + /: Display links when hovering over them for easy navigation
- Command + Shift + R: Toggle Reader Mode for a clutter-free reading experience
- Command + Shift + B: Show or hide the Favorites Bar for quick access to bookmarked sites
- Command + R: Reload the current page to refresh its content
- Command + +/-: Adjust the text size on a webpage for better readability
- Command + 0: Reset the text size to its default setting
Streamline Email Management in the Mail App
Managing emails on your iPad becomes a breeze with these handy shortcuts for the Mail app:
- Command + N: Compose a new email message
- Command + Shift + N: Check for new emails in your inbox
- Command + Number Keys: Switch between different mailboxes (e.g., inbox, sent, drafts)
- Command + L: Apply a filter to your email list
- Option + Command + F: Search within a specific mailbox
- Backspace: Delete the selected email
- Shift + Command + A: Archive the selected email
- Shift + Command + L: Flag the selected email for follow-up
- Shift + Command + U: Mark the selected email as unread
- Shift + Command + J: Move the selected email to the junk folder
- Shift + Command + F: Forward the selected email to another recipient
- Shift + Command + R: Reply to the sender of the selected email
- Command + Z: Undo the last action performed in the Mail app
Simplify Text Editing with These Shortcuts
Whether you’re composing an email, writing a document, or taking notes, these text editing shortcuts will help you work more efficiently:
- Command + A: Select all the text in the current document or text field
- Command + B: Apply bold formatting to the selected text
- Command + I: Apply italic formatting to the selected text
- Command + U: Underline the selected text
- Command + C: Copy the selected text to the clipboard
- Command + V: Paste the copied text from the clipboard
- Command + X: Cut the selected text and copy it to the clipboard
- Command + Z: Undo the last text editing action
- Command + Shift + Z: Redo the last undone action
Boost Productivity in Specific Apps
In addition to the general shortcuts mentioned above, many iPad apps have their own set of keyboard shortcuts to help you work more efficiently. Here are some examples:
Photos App
- Command + +/-: Zoom in or out on a selected photo
- Command + Option + 3/4: Filter your photos or videos based on specific criteria
Notes App
- Command + N: Create a new note
- Shift + Command + N: Create a new folder to organize your notes
- Command + Return: Exit the editing mode for the current note
- Command + 1/2/3: Switch between different views (e.g., gallery, list, grid)
Calendar App
- Command + N: Create a new calendar entry
- Command + F: Search for specific events or appointments
- Command + T: Jump to today’s date in the calendar
- Command + 1/2/3/4: Switch between day, week, month, or year views
Reminders App
- Command + N: Create a new reminder item
- Shift + Command + N: Create a new list to categorize your reminders
- Option + Command + N: Create a new section within a list
- Command + Control + T: Change the due date of a reminder to today
- Command + Number Keys: Switch between different reminder lists
By incorporating these keyboard shortcuts into your daily iPad routine, you’ll find yourself navigating, multitasking, and working with greater speed and efficiency. Remember, you can always hold down the Command button to reveal additional shortcuts specific to the app you’re currently using. With practice and familiarity, these shortcuts will become second nature, allowing you to focus on your tasks and boost your productivity to new heights.
