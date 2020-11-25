DIY automated recycling machine transforms waste into new injection molded products

The SOTOP Recycling team consisting of Manuel Maeder, Benjamin Krause, and Nadina Maeder have developed an awesome automated injection molding machine, that uses waste plastic to create new products in one seamless process. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique DIY recycling machine that can be built at home and is small enough to store in your garage or shed.

“Injection molding machine for recycling plastic (called “Smart Injector”). The design is low-cost and uses easy components IMPORTANT! The machine is still work in progress and not perfect yet :)”

If you are interested in learning more about the automated injection moulding machine transforms recycled plastic into new products will be pleased to know that SOTOP Recycling has made plenty of information available on how the machine was built if you would like to attempt a similar project yourself. The bundle is now available to download from the YouTube channel and includes – CAD, Bill of material (BOM), Blueprints, Program, Circuit diagram and more images.

Source : YouTube : Adafruit

