Phone photographers, vloggers and video creators searching for a way to also track their position and keeping them at the centre of attention while capturing video from their phone may be interested in the OBSBOT Me a small tripod mount that includes auto tracking capabilities and is perfect for video calls, streaming vlogging and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“OBSBOT Me uses an advanced neural network to achieve Al tracking, it always stably and smoothly tracks the person in the center of the video frame. (30 muse yourself whenever inspiration strikes. Instead of adjusting the camera over and over again just to make sure you are in the picture, with OBSBOT Me, you can keep yourself in the frame by a simple gesture. Thanks to the built-in wide-angle camera and the AI image processor, OBSBOT Me can finish all the tracking algorithms by itself and doesn‘t require any extra App or Bluetooth connection. Just use any App you want.”

If the OBSBOT Me campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the OBSBOT Me auto tracking phone tripod mount project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the auto tracking phone tripod mount, jump over to the official OBSBOT Me crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

