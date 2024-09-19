Ausom Broadens Its Off-Road Electric Scooter Portfolio, Transforming Your Adventure Style

Ausom, a committed manufacturer and innovator of high-end off-road electric scooters, further expands its off-road e-scooter portfolio in the US market with three cutting-edge models – the Gallop SR1, Leopard DT1, and DT1 Pro.

Ausom sets its new e-scooters apart from the competition with an innovative integrated security system that significantly improves user and scooter security. Riders can prevent unauthorized use of their scooters by tapping their phones or NFC cards to unlock them with the upgraded NFC locking feature. With a comprehensive lighting system that optimizes visibility and has joystick-controlled turn signals for safer and easier turning, riders can cruise more confidently. Built tough with forged aluminum alloy, these scooters are highly resistant to breakage and ready for heart-pounding adventures. On thrilling off-road excursions, the rider’s safety is further protected by dual disc brakes and E-ABS.

Leopard DT1, DT1 Pro

Enhanced scooter and user safety by NFC locks, all-round illumination, advanced E-ABS and dual disc brakes, and fracture-resistant forged aluminum construction

Superior riding smoothness and comfort over all terrains with the rugged swingarm suspension and 10”x3” thickened, puncture-resistant tires

The DT1 Pro’s 2000W motor power delivers a top speed of 41mph to maximize adventurous excitement.

The 18.2Ah battery supports 47 miles for extended riding pleasure.

Personalized metal plates bring the fun of customization and make your scooter the one and only.

Added considerations include dual charging inputs for faster charging, USB-A and USB-C outputs for powering your devices, smart LCD control, AirTag mount support, etc.

Gallop SR1

An NFC lock, all-around lighting, hydraulic disc brakes, E-ABS, and forged aluminum construction for safer riding

Robust swingarms and 10”x3” all-terrain tires for smoothness and comfort

The 2000W motor power achieves a maximum speed of 41mph, and the 20.8Ah battery supports 54 miles.

Customizable metal plate

User-friendly design, including two charging inputs, USB outputs, LCD control, AirTag mount support, etc.

Pricing & Availability

From September 19th. to October 2nd., these new e-scooters are available with great discounts on Ausom’s official website, with the DT1 starting at $949, the DT1 Pro at $1149, and the SR1 at $1399. You can use the discount code ‘New50″ to get €50 off for these 3 products DT1/DT1 Pro/SR1.

About Ausom

Ausom was founded by a group of adventurers and experts driven by their passion for exploration, embodying the essence of creating nothing ordinary but awesome and igniting the spirit of adventure in everyone who experiences its off-road electric scooters.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



