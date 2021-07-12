AR Micro-Blocks augmented reality microscope for your phone and tablet

AR Micro-Blocks have been created to provide users with a new augmented reality microscope that uses the power of your tablet or iPhone to help you explore a microscopic world normally unseen to the human eye. The magnetic blocks can be combined to create larger magnifications and come complete with their own illumination module to make sure you see every detail in crystal clear clarity.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AR Micro-Blocks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the AR Micro-Blocks augmented reality microscope project review the promotional video below.

“Change the way your children learn at home with AR Micro-Blocks. It’s an easy-to-use modular device that turns your smartphone or tablet into an augmented reality-enabled microscope. Using the microscope blocks, attach the AR-enabled slides to your smart device and watch as animated organisms appear. All of your organisms are stored in the app’s “lab” where you can access them at any time!”

“AR Micro-Blocks includes three objective lenses: 60x, 150x, and 300x.The lenses are optimized for smartphones and offer high quality with a mass reduction in size and weight that makes it efficient to carry around. Plus, you can use the three lenses individually to access the macro-photography feature. The app also includes games, virtual experiments and other activities, just follow the on-screen directions for detailed instructions and explanations!”

“Similar to a traditional microscope, the illuminator provides an essential light to ensure you’re getting the best quality when viewing your objects. Use the illuminator block with the slide holder and the 150x or 300x lens for the ultimate viewing experience.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the augmented reality microscope, jump over to the official AR Micro-Blocks crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals