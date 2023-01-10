Audio Technica Sound Burger turntable is relaunching this spring

Last year to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Audio Technica launched a limited edition version of their Sound Burger portable turntable. The device was only available in limited quantities.

Due to the popularity of the limited edition of the Audio Technica Sound Burger turntable, the company will relaunch it again this spring.

“The response to the 60th anniversary limited-edition model of the Sound Burger portable turntable was nothing less than extraordinary,” said Gary Boss, Director of Marketing. “We heard loud and clear the frustration of those who hoped to buy one of these turntables but were unable to do so. While the new model coming in the spring will not feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge, color and packaging of the limited-edition version, it will be more widely accessible. We hope Sound Burger fans will be just as excited about this new model and that it will inspire the next generation of analog enthusiasts.”

Love at first listen, the Sound Burger is an affordable entry-level machine in terms of both features and price. For those who are new to vinyl records, it is a doorway to a deeper knowledge of analog music. Thanks to its Bluetooth connection and compact, lightweight design, the Sound Burger is the perfect partner for parties, picnics, or condensed living spaces. It easily connects to Bluetooth headphones or speakers for up to 12 hours of wireless record listening.

You can find out more information about the Audio Technica Sound Burger turntable over at Audio Technica at the link below.

Source Audio Technica, What HiFi





