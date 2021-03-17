NOVA H1 noise cancelling earbud earrings (final hours)



If your searching for a more discreet way to listen to your favourite music, take calls and communicate with your preferred digital personal assistant. You may be interested in a new set of audio earrings in the form of the NOVA H1. Consisting of two clip-on earphones equipped with dual high-end microphones the audio earrings have been specifically created to provide you with crystal-clear audio and wind noise cancellation. The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings feature a real pearl mounted on a silver or a gold-plated silver clip, are nickel-free and are available in two versions : clip-on or with a stud for those with pierced ears.

Stream music from any audio source such as Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, or your stand-alone music library directly from your smartphone, computer or tablet. Make and receive phone calls at home, in the office, or while commuting as you would with any earbuds or headphones. The NOVA H1 audio earrings also enable you to communicate with your chosen digital personal assistant.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $362 or £268 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the NOVA H1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the NOVA H1 audio earrings project view the promotional video below.

Wireless Qi Charging (WPC v1.2) charging power < 2.5 Watt

USB-C Connector, charging power < 2.5 Watt

3 LED’s for System Charging Status Indication

Contains a 320 mAh Rechargeable Battery

Allows 5+ Recharges of the Earrings

Ultra low power mode while idle

Dimensions: 6cm x 6cm x 2.4cm

“NOVA H1 Audio Earrings are the first clip-on earphones on the planet. These Earrings are fully packed with the latest technology embedded in real pearls to provide you with music, phone calls and digital assistants all day long. Like conventional earrings, the NOVA H1 are placed on the earlobes and project the sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal. Thanks to our worldwide patented Directional Sound Technology, the sound travels from the earlobe to the ear canal avoiding sound leakage and keeping your conversations and music private and secure.”

“Other audio product manufacturers tend to respond to what women need and like by simply changing their product color to pink. But because we really wanted to take into consideration women’s needs, demands and preferences, we designed this camouflaged pair of earphones.”

“Besides being beautiful, the NOVA Audio Earrings also open up a new category of audio devices. On the one hand, they can be worn all day without being intrusive, and on the other, they provide the most possible natural sound experience – augmented hearing. The technology is so camouflaged that while using them no one around you will perceive them as a headset, making people approach you and talk to you as they normally would.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the audio earrings, jump over to the official NOVA H1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals