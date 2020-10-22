Audi unveils their updated Audi Q2 SUV

Audi has unveiled a facelift version of their Audi Q2 SUV and this mini SUV gets a number of upgrades over the previous car.

This includes some new headlights and a number of exterior updates, the car will be available with a range of engine options.

The Audi Q2 is a robust, sporty all-around vehicle as its design indicates at the first glance: It is sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and its corners and edges give it an even more confident appearance. The compact SUV measures 4.21 meters (13.8 ft) in length, 17 millimeters (0.7 in) more than before. The wheelbase of 2.60 meters (8.5 ft), the width of 1.79 meters (5.9 ft), and the height of 1.54 meters (5.1 ft) have remained the same. The drag coefficient with sport suspension is 0.31 – a top-of-the-range result in the small SUV segment.

The Audi designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterized the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well: The bumper has an integrated angular diffuser insert with large pentagons on both sides. The front has also been modified, and the surfaces below the headlights now have a more distinctive shape. The large implied air inlets, which are also pentagonal, also appear even more expressive, especially in the optional S line equipment line. The octagonal Singleframe is slightly lower than before, making the front section appear wider.

You can find out more information about the new Audi Q2 SUV over at Audi at the link below, pricing starts at €25,000 for the Edition One version, the Q2 35 TFSI starts at €27,196.64.

Source Audi

