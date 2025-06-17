Audi Unveils the All-New Q3 SUV: First Look!

The new Audi Q3 features a bold redesign and innovative technology, setting a new benchmark in the compact SUV segment. With its muscular and emotional design, the Q3 combines aerodynamic efficiency with striking aesthetics. The wide Singleframe grille, sleek tapered headlights, and dynamic shoulder lines create a commanding presence on the road. Audi has also introduced advanced lighting technology, including digital Matrix LED headlights and customizable light signatures, ensuring both safety and style. The exterior of the Q3 is further enhanced by a choice of 11 paint colors and wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle to their taste.

Enhanced Interior Comfort and Sustainability

Inside, the Audi Q3 offers a spacious and modern cabin with a focus on functionality and sustainability. The panoramic digital display, featuring an 11.9-inch instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MMI touch display, provides a driver-centric experience. The intuitive interface allows for easy access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings, while the high-resolution graphics ensure clarity and readability. Sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and Econyl fibers, are used throughout the interior, reflecting Audi’s commitment to eco-friendly design. These materials not only reduce the environmental impact of the vehicle but also provide a premium look and feel. The optional SONOS premium sound system and ambient lighting packages further enhance the luxurious feel of the cabin. With 30 color options for the ambient lighting, passengers can create a personalized atmosphere to suit their mood.

Powerful and Efficient Powertrains

The new Audi Q3 offers a range of powerful and efficient powertrains to suit various driving needs. The lineup includes TFSI gasoline engines with outputs ranging from 110 kW to 195 kW, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. For those who prefer diesel, a TDI engine with 110 kW is available. The Q3 also offers a plug-in hybrid variant, the Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid 200 kW3, which combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor. This model features an impressive electric range of 119 km, allowing for emission-free driving in urban environments. All engines are paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction and handling in various driving conditions.

Advanced Driver Assistance and Safety Features

Audi has equipped the new Q3 with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety features to provide a safer and more comfortable driving experience. The adaptive driving assistant helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and keeps the Q3 centered in its lane. Lane change assist monitors the vehicle’s blind spots and warns the driver of any potential hazards when changing lanes. In case of an emergency, the emergency assistant can automatically bring the vehicle to a stop and activate the hazard lights. Park assist plus makes parking effortless by automatically steering the Q3 into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces.

Pricing and Availability

The new Audi Q3 will launch in October across Germany and Europe, with orders opening in the summer. The entry-level Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 110 kW1 starts at €44,600, while the plug-in hybrid Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid 200 kW3 begins at €49,300. With a range of customization options, including paint finishes, wheel designs, and interior packages, buyers can tailor the Q3 to their preferences. Audi also offers attractive financing and leasing options, making it easier for customers to own their dream vehicle.

Source Audi



