Audi UK gets Electric Vehicle Approved accreditation

Audi has announced that Audi UK is the first car manufacturer in the UK to receive the Electric Vehicle Approved accreditation.

Audi has received accreditation for its 113 centers in the UK, the company also said that around 11 percent of its vehicle sales this year were for EVs.

Despite having one of the largest networks of retailers in the UK, Audi is the first brand to achieve 100 percent EVA approval across its 113 Centres. This achievement is a reflection of Audi’s commitment to electric vehicles and ambition to become the leading provider of sustainable mobility. The EVA scheme encourages dealerships to further develop their ability in selling and servicing electric vehicles and build consumer confidence in electric vehicle technology.

Andrew Doyle Director of Audi UK, commented: “Audi has a clear and unwavering commitment to electric vehicles – from 2026 every new model we launch will be fully electric. It’s therefore essential that our expertise and knowledge are applied across the entire business and visible to all – especially to our customers.

“Being the first manufacturer in the UK to achieve 100 percent network EVA accreditation is a testament to our first-class teams across our dealer network and at Audi UK. We are matching rapid customer interest in our electric vehicles by equipping our company and staff with the tools and training they need to provide a seamless and confidence-inspiring experience to our customers as we accelerate the transition to a fully electric future.”

