Audi TT S line competition plus unveiled

Audi is launching a new version of their TT, the Audi TT S line competition plus and it comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The car is based on the TT 45 TFSI and it comes with 245 PS and 370 NM of torque, it comes with larger wheels, gloss black trim and a fixed rear spoiler.

The combination of not one but two equipment packages provides the ingredients for the sporty appearance of the “competition plus” models: The S line exterior package draws attention to the bumpers, the radiator protective grille, the side air inlets, the sill trims and the diffuser insert at the rear with a distinctive style. The black styling package adds to the progressive appearance with attachments in high-gloss black: The Singleframe, air inlets, exterior mirrors, sill trim strips, diffuser insert and a fixed rear wing all look particularly sporty with their dark finish.

The Audi rings and the exhaust tailpipes also have a black painted finish. With the Roadster, a black hood and a high-gloss black roll-over bar cover complete the look, while dark privacy glazing in the rear is available for the Coupé.

You can find out more details about the new Audi TT S line competition plus over at Audi at the link below. The car will retail in Germany for €47,316.30 for the coupe or €49,655.80 roadster.

Source Audi

