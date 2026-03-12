Audi’s Legendary 5-Cylinder Goes Out with a Bang: Meet the RS 3 Competition Limited

Audi Bids Farewell to Its Iconic Five-Cylinder Engine with the RS 3 Competition Limited

Audi commemorates the end of an era by celebrating 50 years of its legendary five-cylinder engine with the RS 3 Competition Limited. This exclusive model, limited to just 750 units worldwide (with only 11 allocated to the UK), represents a harmonious blend of innovative engineering and a rich motorsport heritage. Priced at £92,855 in the UK, the RS 3 Competition Limited is a testament to Audi’s unwavering commitment to performance, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Unmatched Performance: The Heart of the RS 3

At the core of the RS 3 Competition Limited lies the renowned 2.5-litre five-cylinder TFSI engine, a powerhouse that delivers an impressive 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque. This engine propels the car from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph. What makes this engine truly distinctive is its unique firing order, 1-2-4-5-3, which produces a signature sound that has become synonymous with Audi’s five-cylinder legacy. Paired with an RS sports exhaust system featuring variable flap control, the auditory experience is as exhilarating as the car’s raw performance.

The engine’s design is not just about power; it’s about creating an emotional connection with the driver. The unmistakable sound, combined with the seamless power delivery, ensures that every drive feels special. Whether on a winding road or a straight stretch of highway, the RS 3 Competition Limited delivers a driving experience that is both thrilling and memorable.

Precision Driving Dynamics

The RS 3 Competition Limited is engineered for drivers who demand precision, agility and control. Its adjustable coilover suspension offers 12-step compression and 16-step rebound adjustments, allowing you to fine-tune the ride to suit your driving style and road conditions. This level of customization ensures that the car performs optimally, whether you’re navigating tight corners or cruising on the open road.

Enhanced stability and cornering capabilities are achieved through a stiffer rear stabilizer and increased spring rates, which work together to improve the car’s overall balance. Audi’s torque splitter technology plays a pivotal role in optimizing torque distribution between the rear wheels, making sure maximum grip and stability during dynamic driving. This system works seamlessly with brake torque vectoring to deliver exceptional handling, even in challenging conditions.

To complement its performance, the RS 3 Competition Limited is equipped with ceramic brakes featuring red calipers. These brakes provide reliable, high-performance stopping power, making sure that the car remains composed and responsive under demanding conditions. Whether on the track or the road, the RS 3 Competition Limited offers a driving experience that is both engaging and confidence-inspiring.

Striking Exterior Design

The exterior of the RS 3 Competition Limited is a bold statement of performance and sophistication. Matte carbon accents on the mirror caps, side skirts, and rear spoiler add a touch of refinement while emphasizing the car’s sporty character. The exclusive Malachite green paint, available only on UK models, pays homage to Audi’s rallying heritage and ensures that the car stands out in any setting.

The 19-inch Neodymium gold matte wheels with 10 cross spokes further enhance the car’s aggressive yet elegant appearance. These wheels are not only visually striking but also contribute to the car’s performance by reducing unsprung weight. Darkened matrix LED headlights provide enhanced visibility and feature a unique illumination sequence inspired by the engine’s firing order, offering a subtle nod to the car’s mechanical heritage.

Every detail of the RS 3 Competition Limited’s exterior design has been carefully considered to create a car that is as visually captivating as it is performance-driven. From the aerodynamic enhancements to the exclusive color options, the RS 3 Competition Limited is a true celebration of Audi’s design and engineering prowess.

Luxurious and Functional Interior

Inside the RS 3 Competition Limited, luxury meets performance-focused design. The cabin features a striking combination of black, Neodymium gol,d and Ginger white, creating an atmosphere that is both dynamic and refined. RS bucket seats, upholstered in Dinamica microfiber with contrast stitching, provide exceptional comfort and support, making sure that you remain firmly in place during spirited driving.

Matte carbon seat backs and a serial number plaque emphasize the car’s exclusivity, reminding occupants that they are seated in a truly special vehicle. The 10.1-inch touch display offers RS-specific performance metrics, allowing you to monitor key data such as lap times and G-forces. Meanwhile, the Audi virtual cockpit plus provides critical driving information through white instrument dials and performance-oriented displays, making sure that you stay informed and focused on the road ahead.

The interior of the RS 3 Competition Limited is not just about aesthetics; it’s about creating an environment that enhances the driving experience. Every element, from the materials used to the layout of the controls, has been designed with the driver in mind, making sure that the RS 3 Competition Limited is as enjoyable to drive as it is to admire.

Exclusivity and Legacy

With only 750 units produced globally, the RS 3 Competition Limited is a rare and highly sought-after collector’s item. Just 11 of these will be available in the UK, making it an exclusive offering for enthusiasts who appreciate the significance of Audi’s five-cylinder legacy. Priced at £92,855, this limited-edition model is a fitting tribute to five decades of engineering excellence.

Deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2026, giving buyers the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The RS 3 Competition Limited is not just a car; it’s a celebration of Audi’s commitment to innovation, performance and craftsmanship. From its powerful engine to its luxurious interior, every aspect of the RS 3 Competition Limited has been designed to honor the legacy of Audi’s iconic five-cylinder engine.

For those fortunate enough to secure one of these exclusive models, the RS 3 Competition Limited offers an unparalleled driving experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. It is a fitting farewell to an engine that has defined Audi’s performance cars for half a century and a reminder of the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering.

Source: Audi



