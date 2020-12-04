Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e hybrids unveiled

Audi is adding some hybrid models to its Q3 range with the Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e.

These new hybrid SUVs will come with 245PS and will have an electric range of up to 31 miles, they will be powered by a 1.4 litre TFSI engine and will come with a 85kW motor.

Another convert to the zero local emissions movement is confirmed today as the new Q3 45 TFSI e stakes its claim as the first ever plug-in hybrid Audi model in the compact SUV class. The eighth member of the flourishing electrified TFSI e family will be available to order in the UK next spring in Q3 and coupé-inspired Q3 Sportback forms, the former featuring Technik, S line, Black Edition and particularly sumptuous Vorsprung specification options and the latter starting at S line level. In both a 1.4-litre TFSI petrol engine and an 85 kW electric motor generate a system output of 245PS to enable travel without tailpipe emisions for up to 31 miles* between charges.

“TFSI e models are a perfect stepping stone on the path to electrification for Audi customers who are keen to play their part in the decarbonisation of our environment, but who are perhaps delaying making the leap of faith to a full EV due to lingering concerns about charging and range,“ says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Like our other PHEV models, the new Q3 TFSI e can help to allay those concerns by proving how easily an EV can be assimilated into life, while also offering the safety net of an economical combustion engine which can greatly expand its range and refuelling possibilities if required. It’s a great way to begin gradually embracing the future of mobility.“

You can find out more details about the new Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals