Audi developing Urban Purifier for EVs

Audi has announced that it is developing the Audi Urban Purifier for electric vehicles, the device is designed to collect particulate matter from the surrounding area.

This new filter is designed to work when the car is driving and also when it is charging, it certainly sounds interesting.

Audi places sustainability at the heart of its activities and takes responsibility for the environment and society. The company strives to make production net-carbon-neutral1 and to reduce emissions where possible. Together with the supplier MANN+HUMMEL, Audi has now developed a filter for the front end that can collect particulate matter from its environment; it functions similarly to stationary systems that are already in use in some cities. The mobile version ensures not only are the car’s own particulate emissions absorbed, such as those of an Audi e-tron, but those of other vehicles can be absorbed as well – right where they are generated.

The pilot project was launched in 2020 and will run for a period of four years, Fabian Groh, Project Manager in Attachment System Development at AUDI AG, explains: “This particulate filter is an example of our pursuit of innovation for everyone’s benefit and a successful collaboration with specialized suppliers. We are already doing a lot today on our own initiative. We anticipate it will also become a legal requirement in the future.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Urban Purifier which Audi is developing at the link below.

Source Audi



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals