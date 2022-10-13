Audi C-V2X technology is designed to reduce accidents with cyclists

Audi has shown off its new C-V2X technology that is designed to reduce accidents with cyclists and also improve road safety.

The new C-V2X technology is designed to reduce any potential collisions between cars and cyclists, with proximity warnings cross-traffic alerts, and more.

Audi recently held demonstrations of Connected Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology in Oceanside, California. The demonstrations showcased a variety of C-V2X use cases which offer the potential to reduce the likelihood of collisions between vehicles and cyclists.

C-V2X is the use of cellular communications technology between a vehicle and its surroundings; including road users, traffic features, or other vehicles. It can include traffic lights, crosswalks, road signs, school buses, construction workers and more. With this technology, the display in the cockpit of an Audi vehicle can inform drivers when they need to become aware of a particular situation, and adapt their driving accordingly. This technology can enable drivers to recognize dangerous situations much sooner than if they were driving without these prompts.

You can find out more details about the new Audi C-V2X technology at the link below, it will be interesting to see how the technology is developed and if it can be used in future vehicles to reduce accidents.

Source Audi



