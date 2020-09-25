Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug in hybrid launched in the UK

Audi is launching a new plug in hybrid version of the A6 in the UK, the Audi A6 50 TFSI e and the car comes with an electric ranger of up top 34 miles on a single charge.

The Audi A6 50 TFSI e comes with a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.2 seconds.

Audi TFSI performance meets electrical energy in the new Audi A6 Saloon 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid, which combines 299PS of system power apportioned using intelligent quattro on demand technology with scope for zero local emissions driving for up to 34 miles on a charge. A comprehensive catalogue of standard equipment and near-silent electric-only driving ensure luxury executive class appeal is guaranteed in this efficiency champion.

You can find out more details about the new Audi A6 50 TFSI e over at Audi at the link below, prices start at £53,340.

Source Audi

