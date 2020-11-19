Audeze Penrose $299 gaming headset now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X



The Penrose Wireless Planar Magnetic gaming headset is now available to pre-order for the PlayStation 5 with orders expected to start shipping very soon. Two versions are available in the form of the Penrose X for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC and the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Mac. The Audeze Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset is the first Audeze headset designed specifically with high performance wireless console gaming in mind.

The Penrose and Penrose X both feature a high performance dual wireless connection, low latency 2.4GHz wireless using the included USB dongle and onboard Bluetooth 5.0 allowing the headset to be paired simultaneously with 2.4GHz wireless. Allowing gamers to chat on their mobile devices while still enjoying audio direct from their gaming system.

“Audeze’s patented planar magnetic driver technology sets the standard for audio clarity and detail. Our Fluxor magnet array delivers double the power of other Neodymium headphone drivers, while our Fazor™ waveguides and Uniforce™ voice coils reduce distortion to near zero.”

“Prepare for a new legendary tier of gaming audio. Say hello to the Audeze Penrose and Penrose X wireless planar magnetic gaming headsets. Featuring Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic driver technology, lossless low-latency 2.4GHz Dual Wireless connection, and a newly designed broadcast quality microphone, Penrose and Penrose X will forever change the way you experience gaming audio. “

– Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers

– Lossless 2.4GHz low-latency connection

– Bluetooth 5.0

– Detachable broadcast quality microphone

– Comfortable memory foam padding

