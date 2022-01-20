AT&T starts 5G C-Band roll out

AT&T has announced that it has started the rollout of its 5G C-Band in the US, although it will be a limited rollout at first.

US networks have come under criticism from airlines who have said the 5G could affect their systems, AT&T will launch their new 5G C-Band in just eight cities which will include Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Orlando, and South Florida.

Following a 6-week voluntary pause and the implementation of additional precautionary measures to allow the Federal Aviation Administration and aviation industry to complete evaluations, today’s introduction of C-Band spectrum begins turbo-boosting our 5G wireless service with our newest AT&T 5G+ service1. 5G+ is faster and more responsive for the most demanding apps and services, from gaming to streaming to video conferencing. As developers and creators invent amazing new online apps and services, 5G+ will make it all feel near seamless.

With 17 C-Band-capable devices already available online and in our stores, you can start seeing those speeds today. And how will you know if you are in an area with the C-Band or mmWave technology? You’ll see an indicator that simply shows “5G+.” To see if your device supports AT&T 5G and 5G+ you can go to att.com, use the site search at the top to find your device, and check the wireless technology details for more info.

You can find out more details about AT&T’s rollout of its new AT&T 5G C-Band over at their website at the link below.

Source AT&T, The Verge

