Atomstack Cambrian flexible filament 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $339

Anyone searching for a 3D printer capable of printing using a variety of flexible filaments, should consider giving the Atomstack Cambrian 3D printer further investigation. Specifically designed for printing designs with elasticity and high resiliency the new specialized 3D printer is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative 3D printer project from roughly $339 or £250 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Atomstack Cambrian campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021.

“The Atomstack Cambrian 3D printer is totally unique and unlike anything available on the market. It includes two swappable extruders that give it the power to print virtually anything. One is a 1.75mm extruder for common filament materials and the other is a specially designed 2.85mm extruder for TPR (Thermo Plastic Rubber) filament. Printing in Thermo Plastic Rubber opens up endless possibilities and lets users create durable end-use products for real world applications. ” To learn more about the Atomstack Cambrian 3D printer project view the promotional video below.



“In the FDM 3D printer industry, it’s not easy to print rubber-like filament because the elastic material has a very high possibility of becoming stuck in the nozzle. Atomstack’s 2.85mm extruder is specially designed to avoid the nozzle jam problem. It performs very well in printing rubber products like shoes, lattices, and balls, or components of other products that require elasticity and resiliency.”

The Cambrian 3D printer has been designed to accommodate a wide variety of printing tasks from prototyping to production and two models available depending on the size of printing area required. The smaller is the Cambrian Pro offering a build volume of 235mm x 235mm x 250mm and the larger Cambrian Max with a build volume of 320mm x 330mm x 380mm.

“Our TPR filament can be used in various fields, including sports equipment, auto parts, electronic devices, medical devices, industrial design, and more. Create and print everyday items and useful gadgets, you are bound only by your imagination!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Atomstack Cambrian crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

