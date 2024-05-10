AtomMan X7 Ti Intel Ultra 9 AI mini PC system

MINISFORUM has this week unveiled its latest mini PC system in the form of the AtomMan X7 Ti. Marking a significant milestone in the world of compact computing, being the first device to incorporate the Intel Ultra 9 AI Mini PC architecture. This innovative mini PC not only delivers exceptional performance thanks to its advanced Intel Core Ultra 9 processor but also introduces a range of AI capabilities, making it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals seeking a powerful yet compact computing solution.

Specifications : Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9, 16 cores, up to 5.1 GHz

Graphics: Arc Iris Xe with 8 Xe cores, 8 ray tracing units

AI Capabilities: Dedicated NPU, supports up to 200 billion parameter models

Display: 4-inch touch screen on chassis

Camera: 1080p with Windows Hello support

Cooling: “Cold Wave” system with silent fan and three copper heat pipes

Memory: Up to 96 GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM

Storage: Up to 4 TB via 2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots

Connectivity: Dual USB4 ports, HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, dual 5G Ethernet

Wireless: Intel WiFi-7 card

At the heart of the AtomMan X7 Ti lies the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, boasting an impressive 16 cores and a turbo frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. This powerful processor ensures smooth and efficient performance, even when running resource-intensive applications. The device also features innovative Arc Iris Xe graphics with ray tracing capabilities and XeSS sampling technology, elevating visual performance to new heights. This makes the X7 Ti well-suited for demanding tasks such as AAA gaming and professional creative work.

What sets the AtomMan X7 Ti apart from other mini PCs is its integration of a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This specialized AI hardware enables the device to handle complex AI tasks efficiently, supporting large language models and AI-generated content with ease. The inclusion of an NPU opens up a world of possibilities for users looking to leverage the power of artificial intelligence in their work or personal projects.

Innovative Design and Comprehensive Connectivity

The AtomMan X7 Ti showcases a robust design that goes beyond its internal capabilities. The device features a 4-inch touch screen on its chassis, enhancing user interaction by displaying system stats and allowing for personalized themes. This unique design element adds a layer of convenience and customization to the user experience.

In terms of connectivity, the X7 Ti leaves no stone unturned. It offers dual full-blood USB4 ports, providing high-speed data transfer and charging capabilities. The device also supports multiple 4K displays, catering to users who require extensive multitasking or immersive visual experiences. With its comprehensive connectivity options, the X7 Ti ensures seamless integration with a wide range of peripherals and devices.

To ensure optimal performance and reliability, the AtomMan X7 Ti incorporates an innovative “Cold Wave” cooling system. This advanced cooling solution features a silent fan and three copper heat pipes, effectively dissipating heat and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. As a result, the device can handle heavy loads without compromising on noise levels or efficiency.

Pricing, Availability, and Potential Impact

The AtomMan X7 Ti is set to make its debut on May 20th, with pre-sales exclusively available at the MINISFORUM official store. While pricing details have not been disclosed yet, interested buyers can anticipate competitive rates considering the device’s high-end specifications and unique features.

The launch of the AtomMan X7 Ti has the potential to transform the compact computing market. Its combination of powerful performance, AI capabilities, and innovative design sets a new standard for mini PCs. As more users seek compact and versatile computing solutions, devices like the X7 Ti are poised to meet the growing demand for performance and functionality in a small form factor.



