ASUS has this week introduced a new portable USB monitor in the form of the 14 inch IPS ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC. The ZenScreen MB14AC only requires a single USB connection for both power and video transmission from your laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

The ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC features an innovative hybrid-signal solution with native support for USB-C connections, and uses an installed driver to support USB Type-A connectors for full compatibility. The reversible, any-way-up USB-C design enables quick, hassle-free connection to any device.

Features of the ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC portable USB monitor :

– Hybrid-signal solution that supports power and video transmission, and enables compatibility with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port

– Can automatically sense its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes

– 14-inch Full HD portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim design helps you get things done more efficiently when you’re on the go

– Foldable smart case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode

– ASUS Eye Care monitors feature TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience

“ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC is designed to keep you productive, wherever you are. It‘s the portable monitor with a hybrid USB-C signal solution(DP Alt mode+ USB 3.0), which means that it only needs a single USB-C cable for both power and video transmission. With a slim 9mm profile, and weighing just 0.59kg, ZenScreen MB14AC is also a compact 14-inch companion monitor to meet different needs for laptop users.”

Specifications of the ASUS ZenScreen MB14AC

– Panel Size: Wide Screen 14.0″(35.6cm) 16:9

– Panel Type : IPS

– True Resolution : 1920×1080

– Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 309.31 x 173.99 mm

– Display Surface : Non-glare

– Pixel Pitch : 0.16 mm

– Brightness(Max) : 250 cd/㎡

– Contrast Ratio (Max) : 700:1

– Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)

– Response Time : 5ms (Gray to Gray)

– Flicker free : Yes

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals