Asus Zenfone 8 shown off on promo video

The new Asus Zenfone 8 was made official earlier this week, Asus has now released a promo video for the handset.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and there is a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, there are also two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

It also features a 5.9 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a 12 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Prices for the handset will start at £599 when it goes on sale in the UK later this month, Asus will be offering the device at a discounted price of £539.

Source Asus

