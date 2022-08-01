Asus Zenfone 9 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone launched last week and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Asus Zenfone 9 and its range of features, let’s find out some more details about the handset.

﻿

As we can see from the video the handset some with some interesting features and also some great specifications.

The new Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display which features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

Other specifications on the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and also a choice of RAM and storage options.

There are three RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Asus Zenfone comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset also comes with a 4300 mAh battery and it features 30 fast charging and also reverse charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

