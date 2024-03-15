Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone gets official

Asus has launched its latest smartphone, the new Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, and the .6 78″ FHD+ AMOLED display, boasting a dynamic LTPO range of 1~120Hz, with a gaming peak of 144Hz. This screen is not just about smooth transitions and high refresh rates; it’s about bringing visuals to life with 1,600 nits of high brightness mode (HBM) and a peak of 2,500 nits. Protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, clocking at 3.3GHz with an Adreno 750 GPU. This combination ensures lightning-fast performance, whether for gaming, multitasking, or running heavy applications. Supported by LPDDR5X memory options of 12GB and 16GB and UFS4.0 storage of 256GB and 512GB, it’s equipped to handle everything from everyday tasks to the most demanding applications without breaking a sweat.

The ZenFone 11 Ultra revolutionizes mobile photography with its sophisticated camera system. The main Sony IMX890 sensor, a 50 MP unit with gimbal OIS and Quad Bayer technology, captures stunning images with incredible detail and low-light performance. Accompanied by a 13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera and a trio of 32 MP telephoto lenses, each offering 3X optical zoom, the device is a dream for photographers. With features like 8K UHD video recording, HDR10+ support, and a plethora of creative modes, capturing professional-grade photos and videos is effortlessly within reach.

The device boasts a 5,500 mAh battery equipped with Quick Charge 5.0, PD Charging, and Qi 1.3 wireless charging, ensuring you’re powered throughout the day and quickly recharged when needed. Its in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, and comprehensive sensor array offer both security and convenience. You can find outy more details about the device over at Asus at the link below.

Source Asus



